Tree project for carbon credit trading now extended to Chumphon

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) kicked off this project in Khon Kaen province in February, where 400 tons of carbon dioxide from two communities were sold for 1.2 million baht.

The bank has promoted eight tree bank networks in Chumphon province to grow trees to be listed under the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme, in which tree carbon storage will be calculated and verified by external agencies.

“Once carbon credits are approved by Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation, tree bank networks can sell them to the business sector,” BAAC president Chatchai Sirilai said.