Thailand all set for COP29 climate conference next week

Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting formally recognised Thailand’s delegation and its roles in the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which will kick off next Monday in Azerbaijan, the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry said on Wednesday.

COP29, or the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22.

The ministry earlier revealed that Thailand will show its support for a just transition to a green economy and to the “loss and damage fund” to assist developing countries vulnerable to climate-change impacts during the COP29.

Thailand’s stance also aligns with the Asean Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC)’s plan to create an Asean Centre for Climate Change to protect members of the bloc against impacts, the ministry added.

The Cabinet acknowledged Thailand’s stance as proposed by the ministry, adding that the stance is in line with the government’s strategic policy and plans, as well as the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C, and work to reduce CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050.