Latest Oil Plan expected to draw THB113 bn investment to Thailand

The department explained that the draft plan focuses on energy transition with security and competitiveness if fuel demand drops in the next 10 years.

The draft plan covers:

Fuel management: To ensure energy security, fuel reserves will be reviewed, while fuel procurement will be aimed at meeting demand along with boosting resilience during a fuel crisis.

Logistics management: Managing fuel supply to meet a decline in the logistics sector’s demand along with supporting greenhouse gas reduction.

Land transport: Reducing diesel and petrol to meet the demand, along with implementing regulations and standards to ensure quality and safety of hydrogen.

Air transport: Promoting sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation sector by using domestic materials like used cooking oil, palm oil and ethanol. SAF is expected to be mixed at 1 per cent of total aviation fuel in 2026.

Marine transport: Promoting the production and distribution of renewable energy for cargo ship, such as a low-sulphur fuel oil called B24 VLSFO

Improvement of infrastructure for fuel production and transport: The guidelines on infrastructure improvement have been prepared to boost efficiency in fuel production and transport, such as applying digital technology in oil reserve management, promoting fuel transport via pipeline and setting up electric vehicle chargers at filling stations.

New business promotion: Promoting new ventures to enable entrepreneurs in the fuel supply chain to cope with energy transition and boost the country’s competitiveness, such as petrochemical, bioplastic and SAF, along with proposing mechanisms for attracting investment in new businesses by 2027.