Energy Ministry to unveil SAF guidelines to cut emissions by yearend

The Energy Ministry is set to release guidelines on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the fourth quarter of this year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Tuesday.
This initiative aims to address the high greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector, which is the leading contributor to global warming, followed by the agriculture and industrial sectors.
The Pollution Control Department reports that the energy sector accounts for 69.06% of total emissions, with 40.05% coming from fuel combustion, 29.16% from transport and 20.24% from manufacturing and construction.
SAF, a recent innovation in aviation, can reduce emissions by up to 80%. However, airlines have been slow to adopt it because it is three times more expensive than conventional jet fuel.
Sarun Benjanirat, CAAT deputy director-general, said SAF gained prominence after the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) endorsed its role in advancing aviation sustainability.
He confirmed that Thailand has been actively addressing this issue, working with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency and the Department of Energy Business over the past two years.
Sarun believes Thailand will have enough SAF supplies by next year thanks to three main sources – used cooking oil, ethanol and palm oil. He added that the price of SAF can be brought down by mixing it with Jet A1 fuel.
“CAAT has discussed terms on fuel mixing with relevant agencies, airlines and SAF manufacturers and is awaiting the Energy Ministry’s official guidelines,” he said.
Though Thailand is trailing in the adoption of SAF, Sarun said clear guidelines were required on the use of this sustainable fuel and how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Energy Ministry is expected to present the SAF guidelines to the Cabinet in September, covering mixing ratio and a phased increase in SAF consumption. “The Energy Ministry should make an official announcement in October or November,” he added.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Airways has announced a collaboration with PTT Oil and Retail Business (PTTOR) to incorporate SAF, starting at 1% of total consumption by 2026.
Vietjet Thailand has also signed a memorandum of understanding with PTTOR for using SAF in both domestic and international flights from July. This move aligns with the global mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the airline’s CEO Woranate Laprabang said.