Energy Ministry to unveil SAF guidelines to cut emissions by yearend

The Energy Ministry is set to release guidelines on the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the fourth quarter of this year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Tuesday.

This initiative aims to address the high greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector, which is the leading contributor to global warming, followed by the agriculture and industrial sectors.

The Pollution Control Department reports that the energy sector accounts for 69.06% of total emissions, with 40.05% coming from fuel combustion, 29.16% from transport and 20.24% from manufacturing and construction.

SAF, a recent innovation in aviation, can reduce emissions by up to 80%. However, airlines have been slow to adopt it because it is three times more expensive than conventional jet fuel.