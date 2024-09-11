FTI pushes for Thailand to become ASEAN’s carbon credit trading hub

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is urging the new government to prioritise promoting Thailand as a carbon-trading hub in ASEAN as part of its national ageda on carbon neutrality.

Focus should be placed on allowing the trading of carbon credits via the Stock Exchange of Thailand and providing tax benefits to attract traders, Natee Sithiprasasana, president of FTI’s Renewable Energy Club, said on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Thailand already has a head start in the trading of carbon credits thanks to the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisaton (TGO), which initiated the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction (T-VER) programme about 10 years ago.

T-VER is being upgraded to T-VER premium to comply with more modern international standards, giving Thailand a distinct advantage over Asean neighbours, Natee added.

The FTI, meanwhile, has been working with TGO to develop the FTIX exchange platform, Thailand’s first digital carbon credit trading platform. This, Natee said, has encountered both opportunities and obstacles.

“To become an international hub for carbon credit trading, Thailand needs clear VAT regulations and should also provide a variety of tax benefits for domestic and overseas trading, both in primary and secondary markets,” he said.

These benefits, for instance, may include capital gains tax exemption and allow the use of carbon credits for a tax deduction.