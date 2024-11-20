BIG urges Thai industry to embrace carbon-cutting solutions

BIG, a climate tech company, has urged Thai industry to adopt five climate technologies to reduce carbon emissions and boost sustainability and competitivity.
BIG’s technological solutions help transform the climate crisis into business opportunities, managing director Piyabut Charuphen said on Tuesday.
Piyabut was speaking at the “Generating a Cleaner Future” seminar held by BIG and Krungthep Turakij at the Rosewood Bangkok hotel.
BIG is a subsidiary of Air Products, a US Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that has ranked as a global sustainability leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for 13 consecutive years.
He listed BIG’s five key climate technologies as:
- Carbon capture innovations that will be introduced to Thailand soon.
- Hydrogen as the biggest trend in alternative fuel sources, helping Thai industries to significantly reduce carbon emissions.
- Low carbon tools and applications that cut emissions.
- Carbon management platform that uses AI to monitor, analyse and reduce carbon emissions.
- Bio, Circular and Green technologies based on biogas as a sustainable energy source that reduces costs and emissions associated with hydrocarbons.
Piyabut said his firm was committed to helping Thai industrial companies reduce costs and expand in the long term.
Piyabut said Air Products has invested over US$15 billion alone in low-cost hydrogen energy solutions for Thai industries.