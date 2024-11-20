BIG urges Thai industry to embrace carbon-cutting solutions

BIG, a climate tech company, has urged Thai industry to adopt five climate technologies to reduce carbon emissions and boost sustainability and competitivity.

BIG’s technological solutions help transform the climate crisis into business opportunities, managing director Piyabut Charuphen said on Tuesday.

Piyabut was speaking at the “Generating a Cleaner Future” seminar held by BIG and Krungthep Turakij at the Rosewood Bangkok hotel.

BIG is a subsidiary of Air Products, a US Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that has ranked as a global sustainability leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for 13 consecutive years.