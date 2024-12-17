Cabinet approves allowing factories to set up solar rooftops freely

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft directive of the Industry Ministry to free factories from seeking permission for the installation of solar rooftops to generate their own electricity.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that it had approved a draft regulation under the Factory Act to allow factories to set up solar rooftops of any capacity without having to seek approval first.

Akanat said the Factory Act initially required any firm setting up a solar rooftop of 1,000-kilowatt capacity to seek approval from the Industrial Works Department.