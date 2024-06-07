Supports sustainability via youth, BCG Programs: Fry to Fly, No Refry

Gloyta emphasized the importance of environmental and social responsibility Bangchak has been committed to throughout its 40 years of business operations. The company has promoted youth education and development, which are the driving forces for the future, through various company initiatives in the vicinity of its operations and across the country.

Moreover, the Bai Mai Pun Suk Foundation, established by Bangchak seven years ago, encourages youths to actively participate in social and environmental activism through the Environmental Education Unit project, which includes the Youth Wildlife Guardian program that focuses on environmental and societal care utilizing the Environmental Mobile Unit. This initiative is one of Bangchak’s dedicated efforts to raise environmental awareness and encourage youth participation in driving social progress.