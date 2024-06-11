Southeast Asia leads in microplastic intake; Indonesians consume 15g monthly

Dr Lim Lee Guan, a gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said that studies in animals have shown that ingesting microplastics may have toxic effects on the lining of intestines, inducing inflammatory responses and causing intestinal swelling and ulcerations.

Consumption of microplastics also affects the diversity and composition of microorganisms that live inside the intestines, he said. The disruption of a balanced gut microbiome impedes the digestive and immune function of the gut.

However, Dr Lim noted that there is still limited evidence to prove microplastics are adversely impacting human health.

“Nevertheless, the consensus among all stakeholders is that plastics do not belong in the environment, and steps need to be taken to reduce exposure,” he said.

Currently, there is a growing body of work done to investigate the health effects of microplastics and nanoplastics – plastic particles under one micrometre or one-70th the width of a human hair, and small enough to enter the bloodstream and travel around the body.

A recent study published in the journal Toxicological Sciences on May 15 found microplastics and nanoplastics in human testicles, raising concerns about their possible effects on reproductive health.

The researchers from the University of New Mexico studied 47 canine and 23 human testicles and found microplastic pollution in every sample, with polyethene, used in plastic bags and bottles, being the most prevalent plastic in both human and canine tissue.

The testicles were collected from autopsies of men aged 16 to 88 and from nearly 50 dogs after they were neutered at local veterinary clinics.

The sperm count in the dogs’ testicles was found to be lower when the testicles had higher contamination of polyvinyl chloride plastic. However, further research is needed to prove that microplastics cause sperm counts to fall.

Speaking in Parliament on April 3, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said that there is insufficient data to fully understand the impact of microplastics and nanoplastics on human health according to the World Health Organisation and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Regardless, Singapore is closely monitoring international discussions and scientific studies on microplastics and nanoplastics.

Dr Khor added that measures have been implemented to reduce plastic waste and to minimise the plastic debris entering the environment.

These include robust waste management systems, a strict anti-littering enforcement regime, and measures to encourage businesses and individuals to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics.

Additionally, microplastics are removed at Newater and desalination plants in Singapore using reverse osmosis membranes.

During the treatment process, microplastics in used water are substantially removed as sludge and incinerated. The bulk of the treated used water is further processed and reclaimed as Newater. As a result of these processes, only a small amount of microplastics is discharged into the sea.

Leow Wen Xuan

The Straits Times

Asia News Network