Thailand BCG Plus Expo 2024: Eco-friendly products, social diversity

The event, which features a complete range of environmentally friendly products that can contribute to helping save the globe, showcases 1,000 items from all 76 provinces nationwide to be presented through 200 booths in the heart of the capital amid “Pride Month”. The Expo runs from June 20-23 at Siam Square.
“The Ministry of Commerce places importance on building trade networks and creating awareness among consumers to select products that are good and safe for health to conserve the environment as well as support community goods while imparting knowledge and helping people understand the importance of products that are in demand on the world market,” the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Mr Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, said. “This is good for consumers and good for producers, while also being beneficial for the environment under the SDGs policy. Furthermore, this endeavour helps raise the value of local products so they have the potential to compete in global markets,” he pointed out.
“The Ministry of Commerce has therefore organized the “Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2024” to showcase and offer products that bring together manufacturers and business operators who deal in a comprehensive range of community items for sustainability. This makes the event a trading platform, increasing the competitiveness of product manufacturers from upstream to end users, including building an image for Thailand's Local SDG products to become popular in both domestic and international markets,” Mr Vuttikrai added.
“A review of the success of four regional trade fairs under the Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo last year showed the events were able to bring together as many as 200 national entrepreneurs and create a trade value of up to 1 billion baht. This year's Expo, scheduled for four days from June 20-23, 2024, from 12 noon to 9 p.m., takes place at a new location in the heart of the city -- Siam Square. The fair focuses on expanding the latest target groups to include the new generation and more foreign tourists. Held under the concept of ‘Thailand for SDGs for a sustainable world’, the event aims to answer global megatrends and respond to market demands, especially among modern consumers who are increasingly paying attention to global warming and care about nature and the environment,” he explained.
“The main goal of this event is to create trade opportunities to connect Thai Local SDG products to modern society. It focuses on products under three main groups: 1) Earth-friendly products, organic items, and goods that are safe for health; 2) unique local wisdom products, Geographical Indication (GI) items whose origins can be traced; and 3) creative products that use technology and innovation to give them added value,” he continued.
“The Ministry of Commerce expects 30,000 visitors at this year's event, and the value of sales and business negotiations, combined with the value of organizing events in the region and Bangkok, is expected to exceed the target of 800 million baht,” the Permanent Secretary added.
The exhibition is divided into product groups and services from more than 200 entrepreneurs, covering food and beverage items as well as non-food products. The event is divided into three zones:
1. Indoor zone, Siam Square One, Fashion Plaza, 1st floor, and the LG floor, hosting a total of 40 booths.
- Selling non-food products, fashion items, clothes, apparel, bags, etc.
2. Outdoor zone, Block K area, featuring 50 booths.
- The exhibition area includes a stage plus areas for selling food, beverages, and snacks
3. Outdoor zone, Siam Square Soi 5, with 110 booths.
- 47 booths will sell non-food products, style & wellness items and services, while the other 63 stalls will offer food and related products.
In addition, there will be numerous special activities at the event, such as eco-friendly-style workshops.
Also, if you’re a coffee lover, you will not want to miss this fair because you will get the rare opportunity to savour coffee from all over the country only at this event.
Meanwhile, an exceptionally special surprise activity celebrates Pride Month on Friday, June 21, at the BTS Skytrain station, 3rd floor, Siam Square One.
The Ministry of Commerce invites everyone to attend the Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2024. You can avail of further information on Facebook: Local BCG+ or via telephone number 02-507-6929.