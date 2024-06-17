Thailand BCG Plus Expo 2024: Eco-friendly products, social diversity

“The main goal of this event is to create trade opportunities to connect Thai Local SDG products to modern society. It focuses on products under three main groups: 1) Earth-friendly products, organic items, and goods that are safe for health; 2) unique local wisdom products, Geographical Indication (GI) items whose origins can be traced; and 3) creative products that use technology and innovation to give them added value,” he continued.

“The Ministry of Commerce expects 30,000 visitors at this year's event, and the value of sales and business negotiations, combined with the value of organizing events in the region and Bangkok, is expected to exceed the target of 800 million baht,” the Permanent Secretary added.

The exhibition is divided into product groups and services from more than 200 entrepreneurs, covering food and beverage items as well as non-food products. The event is divided into three zones:

1. Indoor zone, Siam Square One, Fashion Plaza, 1st floor, and the LG floor, hosting a total of 40 booths.

- Selling non-food products, fashion items, clothes, apparel, bags, etc.

2. Outdoor zone, Block K area, featuring 50 booths.

- The exhibition area includes a stage plus areas for selling food, beverages, and snacks

3. Outdoor zone, Siam Square Soi 5, with 110 booths.

- 47 booths will sell non-food products, style & wellness items and services, while the other 63 stalls will offer food and related products.

In addition, there will be numerous special activities at the event, such as eco-friendly-style workshops.

Also, if you’re a coffee lover, you will not want to miss this fair because you will get the rare opportunity to savour coffee from all over the country only at this event.

Meanwhile, an exceptionally special surprise activity celebrates Pride Month on Friday, June 21, at the BTS Skytrain station, 3rd floor, Siam Square One.

The Ministry of Commerce invites everyone to attend the Thailand Local BCG Plus Expo 2024. You can avail of further information on Facebook: Local BCG+ or via telephone number 02-507-6929.