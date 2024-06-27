Thailand to export 10m trees to Saudi Arabia to help green initiative

Thai Trade Representative Nalinee Taveesin was speaking after discussions with Osama Kokandy, co-founder of Vision Ambassadors, a consulting firm from Saudi Arabia specialising in international trade and investment management, financial support, and technical assistance to investors.
Recently, Vision Ambassadors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sustainable Development Co Ltd to export trees from Thailand to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries. The goal is to export 10 million trees for transplanting to support the Saudi Arabia Green Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees.
There are over 200 plant species in Thailand that can be cultivated in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The tree export initiative is expected to generate sustainable income for Thailand and the tree-growing farmers, Nalinee said.
The trade official added that during the discussions, representatives from Vision Ambassadors revealed that Saudi Arabia was developing rapidly due to the Saudi Vision 2030 policy. This is a significant policy aimed at strengthening both the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia.
The goal is to elevate the economy towards a new horizon with a diverse economic structure driven by creative industries and reducing reliance on the oil industry.
She noted that this policy presents an excellent opportunity for the Thai private sector to engage economically with Saudi Arabia, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, renewable energy, construction materials, tourism-related services, and processed and halal food.
In 2023, Saudi Arabia was Thailand's 17th largest trading partner globally and the second largest in the Middle East. Bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at over US$8.796 billion, with significant potential for further expansion, Nalinee said.