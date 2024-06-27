Thailand to export 10m trees to Saudi Arabia to help green initiative

Thai Trade Representative Nalinee Taveesin was speaking after discussions with Osama Kokandy, co-founder of Vision Ambassadors, a consulting firm from Saudi Arabia specialising in international trade and investment management, financial support, and technical assistance to investors.

Recently, Vision Ambassadors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sustainable Development Co Ltd to export trees from Thailand to Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries. The goal is to export 10 million trees for transplanting to support the Saudi Arabia Green Initiative, which aims to plant 10 billion trees.

There are over 200 plant species in Thailand that can be cultivated in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The tree export initiative is expected to generate sustainable income for Thailand and the tree-growing farmers, Nalinee said.