Solutions helped prevent 280 million kg of food waste worldwide in 2023

Relex Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, released its annual Sustainability Report, showcasing how the company's advanced AI-driven technology has helped customers prevent approximately 280 million kg of food waste globally in 2023.
The Relex Sustainability Report details how the company assists customers in improving demand forecasting accuracy and optimizing supply chain planning to align supply with actual customer demand. This approach reduces waste, enhances operational efficiency, and benefits both the environment and customers' bottom lines.
Every year, approximately one-third of the world's food supply goes to waste, making it critical for companies to identify and tackle the causes of food waste across the supply chain to reduce CO2 emissions and spoilage.
Through advanced demand forecasting and supply chain planning, Relex has significantly reduced the volume of unsold perishable goods, preventing the emission of 950,000 tons of CO2 equivalents. This achievement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to halve food waste by 2030.
As approximately 70% to 90% of Relex customers' emissions stem from purchased goods, the company is enhancing its platform to help businesses assess and understand the CO2 emissions associated with these goods. By incorporating greenhouse gas metrics into their planning and optimization solutions, Relex enables customers to make informed, sustainable decisions that reduce their environmental impact.
"Over the last year, Relex has deepened our global commitment to sustainability," said Svante Göthe, Head of Sustainability at Relex. "We are proud to have helped our customers prevent approximately 280 million kg of food waste worldwide in 2023 and provide more visibility into the carbon footprint of purchased goods."
Relex is committed to annually offsetting its direct, energy-related, and value chain emissions across scopes 1, 2, and 3, as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Standard. In 2023, Relex achieved a 14% reduction in emission intensity, showcasing the company's commitment to minimizing its carbon footprint across all operational scopes defined by the standard.
"It is essential that at Relex we continue to evolve our solutions to deliver environmental benefits to our customers, supporting their sustainability efforts, while also improving the sustainability of our operations," said Johanna Småros, Co-founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of Relex Solutions. "While we've made progress, we recognize there's still a long way to go. We will continue to innovate, collaborate, and make actionable improvements in our sustainability efforts."
