Solutions helped prevent 280 million kg of food waste worldwide in 2023

Relex Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, released its annual Sustainability Report, showcasing how the company's advanced AI-driven technology has helped customers prevent approximately 280 million kg of food waste globally in 2023.

The Relex Sustainability Report details how the company assists customers in improving demand forecasting accuracy and optimizing supply chain planning to align supply with actual customer demand. This approach reduces waste, enhances operational efficiency, and benefits both the environment and customers' bottom lines.

Every year, approximately one-third of the world's food supply goes to waste, making it critical for companies to identify and tackle the causes of food waste across the supply chain to reduce CO2 emissions and spoilage.