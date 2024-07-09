Thailand, Japan join hands to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Thailand and Japan have partnered under the joint crediting mechanism (JCM) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote low-carbon technology to achieve goals set in the Paris Agreement.

Adopted in 2015, the international agreement aims to limit global warming to 1.5°C, and work to reduce CO2 emissions to net zero by 2050.

Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Pol Gen Phatcharavat Wongsuwan and Japanese ambassador to Thailand Masato Otaka on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation on the joint crediting mechanism between the two countries.

Kunisada Isato, Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister of the Environment, said that under the JCM with Thailand, Japan will contribute to the achievement of the NDCs (nationally determined contributions) of both countries under the Paris Agreement by bringing decarbonising technologies, infrastructure, as well as financial support to projects in Thailand. In return, Thai project developers will share carbon credits generated by these projects with Japan.