Warsi, alongside the Indonesian government and the local community, has also initiated an edu-eco-tourism project in the peat forest of Pematang Rahim village by rebuilding infrastructure such as trekking paths, gates, and gazebos. In collaboration with the community, Warsi is working to revive ecotourism, which suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With financial support from various organizations, including the local and national governments, Warsi is enhancing the visitor experience and providing education about the peat ecosystem. Additionally, this initiative emphasizes the importance of forest management in preventing fires, particularly during the dry season, and highlights the community's crucial role in protecting the forest from external threats.

In addition to large-scale projects like eco-tourism, Warsi invites public participation through its Pohon Asuh (Foster Tree) program. This crowdfunding initiative allows individuals to contribute Rp200,000 (USD12.5) annually to adopt a tree with a diameter of 60cm or more.

Managed by local communities, the program ensures tree growth and prevents illegal logging through forest patrols, bolstering the local economy and encouraging community forest stewardship.

Apart from ecotourism, Warsi along with the community in degraded peatland areas are cultivating liberica coffee. The activities have provided a sustainable farming alternative to Indonesia's fragile peatlands.

The yield of coffee beans can be enhanced by adding lime or manure, directly increasing farmers' income. To reduce emissions further Warsi and the community also using the coffee cherry residue as compost, ensuring soil fertility and supporting sustainable farming. This approach not only preserves the delicate peatland ecosystem but also boosts the economic well-being of local communities.

Looking ahead, Thailand's innovative approach to forest conservation, combining fiscal responsibility with community engagement, offers valuable lessons for the entire region. While Indonesia faces similar challenges, its unique approach to fostering public-private partnerships, exemplified by KKI Warsi's work, demonstrates the power of collaboration in achieving sustainable land management.

By learning from each other and implementing a combination of financial incentives and community-driven initiatives, ASEAN countries can effectively combat deforestation and create a more sustainable future.