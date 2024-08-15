\"Next Generation Energy\": Seminar on energy and sustainability with experts

MMI Asia organized 'Next Generation Energy', a seminar that will cover topics such as Thailand on the road to sustainability, fostering green businesses for the transition towards sustainability, and the role of the flat glass and the facade industries in creating a sustainable world, on August 15, 2024, at The Botanical House, Rama 9 Road, Bangkok.

The seminar featured keynote speeches by Adis Israngkura na Ayudhya, Advisor to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and Watcharin Boonyarit, Director of the Solar Energy Development Division at the Ministry of Energy. Chakkrit Luangcharoenrat, Studio Director of Gensler (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Annop Kulwongwanich, Managing Director of B.Grimm Trading Corporation Co., Ltd., and Panya Tantisuwichwong, Vice President of the Thai Glass Manufactures Industry Club, The Federation of Thai Industries, joined the panel discussion on the impact of the glass and façade industry on environmental sustainability.

The Next Generation Energy, Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia, commented, “I am delighted and honoured to be the host of the ‘Next Generation Energy’ seminar, as part of the ‘Glasstech and Fenestration Asia’ series. This conference highlights advancing sustainable and environmentally friendly construction innovations, emphasizing our commitment to relieving climate change and inventing related construction innovations. At MMI Asia, we promote, support, and prioritize environmental issues, climate change, and the pursuit of carbon neutrality.”