\"Next Generation Energy\": Seminar on energy and sustainability with experts

MMI Asia organized 'Next Generation Energy', a seminar that will cover topics such as Thailand on the road to sustainability, fostering green businesses for the transition towards sustainability, and the role of the flat glass and the facade industries in creating a sustainable world, on August 15, 2024, at The Botanical House, Rama 9 Road, Bangkok.
The seminar featured keynote speeches by Adis Israngkura na Ayudhya, Advisor to the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and Watcharin Boonyarit, Director of the Solar Energy Development Division at the Ministry of Energy. Chakkrit Luangcharoenrat, Studio Director of Gensler (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Annop Kulwongwanich, Managing Director of B.Grimm Trading Corporation Co., Ltd., and Panya Tantisuwichwong, Vice President of the Thai Glass Manufactures Industry Club, The Federation of Thai Industries, joined the panel discussion on the impact of the glass and façade industry on environmental sustainability.
The Next Generation Energy, Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia, commented, “I am delighted and honoured to be the host of the ‘Next Generation Energy’ seminar, as part of the ‘Glasstech and Fenestration Asia’ series. This conference highlights advancing sustainable and environmentally friendly construction innovations, emphasizing our commitment to relieving climate change and inventing related construction innovations. At MMI Asia, we promote, support, and prioritize environmental issues, climate change, and the pursuit of carbon neutrality.”
‘Next Generation Energy’ is a business networking session launched by Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, a regional conference for the glass and facade industry in Southeast Asia.
Glasstech and Fenestration Asia are organized annually within the region. This year, the conference will be held in Vietnam at the end of 2024, and the Next Generation Energy seminar will be organized in Thailand.
The event in Thailand will serve as a gathering point for industry experts, members of professional associations and academic institutions, and key decision-makers from the architecture, construction, real estate, and alternative energy industries in the region.
The objective is to raise awareness among entrepreneurs and those involved in the energy, building and construction industry about the importance of the environment and ecosystem in the present era, including offering guidelines for entrepreneurs or those involved in business to improve approaches and methods that concern the environment, create a promising future, innovate energy sustainability and resource consumption, finally contribute to carbon neutrality and a sustainable world.
Be ready for the premier conference, exhibition, and trade show that gathers the most comprehensive network of glass and façade industries in Southeast Asia. Glasstech and Fenestration Asia 2024 runs from December 11 - 13, 2024, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.