TBA urges informal economy reform for green growth, SME gains

The discussion, part of the "Fiscal GreenPrint: Bridging Policy and Practice" panel, highlighted the challenges posed by the large informal economy, which accounts for nearly 50% of the nation's GDP.

A large informal economy leads to numerous challenges, including low national income, reduced competitiveness, poverty, and high inequality, particularly between large and small businesses.

These challenges make it more difficult to address climate impacts, aligning with the World Bank’s and the IMF’s data that countries with large informal economies are less capable of managing climate risks.

Therefore, resolving informal economy issues is seen as essential for establishing a strong foundation for Thailand's green transition.

"Thailand is classified as a country with high climate risk. This, coupled with the country’s large informal economy, makes Thailand more vulnerable compared to other countries in the region. Therefore, addressing the informal economy is a priority because solving this issue will provide Thailand with a strong foundation for effective green transition."