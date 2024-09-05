Insee Ecocycle leads in eco-friendly destruction of IPR infringing goods

The company once again demonstrated its dedication to eco-friendly practices by ensuring the destruction of these goods was conducted using sustainable methods, achieving zero waste to landfill.
Insee Ecocycle was entrusted by the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Intellectual Property to manage the entire process, including the transportation and final destruction of seized counterfeit goods, as well as organizing the destruction ceremony for the intellectual property infringing items.
This year’s operation took place at the facilities in Chonburi and Saraburi provinces, with the destruction process being witnessed at the Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion 7, Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment 1 in Don Mueang, Bangkok. The ceremony was presided over by Mr Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce.
Bruno Fux, Chief Executive Officer of Insee Ecocycle, a subsidiary of Siam City Cement Group, remarked, “At Insee Ecocycle, we are dedicated to providing sustainable waste management and industrial service solutions. Our expertise in converting waste materials into usable heat or alternative fuel through a process known as ‘Energy Recovery’ allows us to optimize the use of natural resources. We are proud to collaborate with government and private organizations to deliver safe and environmentally responsible management solutions."
"We are honoured to have earned the trust of the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Intellectual Property once again. Handling the destruction of IPR-infringing goods, from transport to final annihilation, is a responsibility we take seriously. This year, the destruction process was meticulously conducted at our facilities, marking our fifth year of involvement in this crucial operation." said Insee Ecocycle’s CEO.
The destruction process involved the use of trucks, which are fully equipped with GPS tracking systems and safety seals to ensure secure transportation. Once at the facilities, the counterfeit items were segregated and shredded before being co-processed in cement kilns at temperatures exceeding 1,800 degrees Celsius. This technology is both efficient and sustainable, ensuring the recovery of energy while minimizing environmental impact. The process also guarantees zero waste is sent to landfills. The entire operation was monitored by a closed-circuit system, with RFID technology deployed to track all trucks on the premises, ensuring maximum security and control.