Insee Ecocycle leads in eco-friendly destruction of IPR infringing goods

The company once again demonstrated its dedication to eco-friendly practices by ensuring the destruction of these goods was conducted using sustainable methods, achieving zero waste to landfill.

Insee Ecocycle was entrusted by the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Intellectual Property to manage the entire process, including the transportation and final destruction of seized counterfeit goods, as well as organizing the destruction ceremony for the intellectual property infringing items.

This year’s operation took place at the facilities in Chonburi and Saraburi provinces, with the destruction process being witnessed at the Antiaircraft Artillery Battalion 7, Antiaircraft Artillery Regiment 1 in Don Mueang, Bangkok. The ceremony was presided over by Mr Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce.