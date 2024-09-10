Unicef\'s #CountMeIn amplifies children\'s voices on Thailand\'s climate crisis

The campaign’s theme, "Voice of Children, Told by Children, Action by Children," highlights the need to listen to young people as the world confronts the climate crisis.
A key component of the #CountMeIn campaign is a series of photo stories that capture the experiences of children affected by recent flooding in Thailand’s northern and central regions. These images offer a poignant look at how climate-induced disasters disrupt young lives, revealing the challenges they face in a changing environment.
The campaign also highlights the personal stories of children and youth whose lives have been affected by climate change. In Chiang Mai, a young person lost her mother to lung cancer, as a result of worsening air pollution PM2.5 in the region. A girl from the Khun Samut Chin community in Samut Prakarn Province shared the devastation of losing her home three times due to climate-induced flooding. Another youth, passionate about wildlife photography, observed a decline in wildlife species, while a boy in Yala mourned the loss of his school uniform and learning materials, all swept away by major flooding in his area in 2023.
"The weather has become increasingly extreme. It feels like our family is constantly saving money just to prepare for the next renovation, not knowing when the next natural disaster will strike," said Arisa Pholthaisong, a 19-year-old mother of a one-year-old and a passionate advocate from the Khun Samut Chin community. Raised in a coastal community severely impacted by climate change, Arisa, like her parents, has learned to adapt to the ever-changing and extreme weather conditions. This relentless erosion has swallowed up a kilometre of land and rendered many homes uninhabitable due to frequent and intense flooding. "I'm not sure if my daughter will be able to live here when she grows up."
Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand emphasized the critical need for action. “Climate change affects all aspects of children’s lives, yet their voices are the least heard,” said Kim. “The #CountMeIn campaign is not just about raising awareness, it’s about ensuring that children’s perspectives are central to climate action. We must always remember that the future we are shaping belongs to them, and it is our responsibility to include them in climate conversations and decisions.”
Last month, Unicef, the Department of Climate Change and Environment, and partners launched the 'Active Learning on Biodiversity and Climate Change Handbook,' also known as the ABC Handbook, to help children and young people learn more about climate change and how to protect the environment. The handbook gives teachers and students easy-to-understand information and fun activities to help them learn. The ABC Handbook will be distributed to schools across Thailand so children can learn what climate change and biodiversity are, how it affects the world around them, and what they can do to help.
Paula Taylor, a Friend of Unicef, joined the campaign, contributing a short video featuring her young children discussing the importance of clean air and blue skies. In addition, climate influencers Baitong, Jareerat Petsom and Kong GreenGreen have joined #CountMeIn, participating in Unicef field visits to Khon Kaen and Samut Prakarn provinces to listen to children affected by the climate crisis.
The #CountMeIn campaign uses a nationwide poll and Unicef’s U-Report poll to collect children’s voices, needs, and recommendations regarding climate change. A youth consultation led by Unicef ’s Young People Advisory Board will be organized in early October to craft opinions and suggestions from young people, which will then be presented to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Azerbaijan this November. Unicef also supports youth representatives to join COP29, aiming to elevate children as key stakeholders in the climate crisis and encourage adults to actively listen to and involve them in climate-related actions.
"We hope this campaign will promote a deeper understanding of the short-term and long-term impacts of climate change on children and young people,” said 23-year-old Sippotai Ketjinda, one of the four youth representatives who will be joining COP29. “Although they are a generation that contributes less to greenhouse gas emissions than the generations that came before them, it is crucial to engage them and support them in taking action on climate action, as they are physically and mentally empowered and can see new solutions to old problems."