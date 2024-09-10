Unicef\'s #CountMeIn amplifies children\'s voices on Thailand\'s climate crisis

Last month, Unicef, the Department of Climate Change and Environment, and partners launched the 'Active Learning on Biodiversity and Climate Change Handbook,' also known as the ABC Handbook, to help children and young people learn more about climate change and how to protect the environment. The handbook gives teachers and students easy-to-understand information and fun activities to help them learn. The ABC Handbook will be distributed to schools across Thailand so children can learn what climate change and biodiversity are, how it affects the world around them, and what they can do to help.

Paula Taylor, a Friend of Unicef, joined the campaign, contributing a short video featuring her young children discussing the importance of clean air and blue skies. In addition, climate influencers Baitong, Jareerat Petsom and Kong GreenGreen have joined #CountMeIn, participating in Unicef field visits to Khon Kaen and Samut Prakarn provinces to listen to children affected by the climate crisis.

The #CountMeIn campaign uses a nationwide poll and Unicef’s U-Report poll to collect children’s voices, needs, and recommendations regarding climate change. A youth consultation led by Unicef ’s Young People Advisory Board will be organized in early October to craft opinions and suggestions from young people, which will then be presented to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment ahead of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Azerbaijan this November. Unicef also supports youth representatives to join COP29, aiming to elevate children as key stakeholders in the climate crisis and encourage adults to actively listen to and involve them in climate-related actions.

"We hope this campaign will promote a deeper understanding of the short-term and long-term impacts of climate change on children and young people,” said 23-year-old Sippotai Ketjinda, one of the four youth representatives who will be joining COP29. “Although they are a generation that contributes less to greenhouse gas emissions than the generations that came before them, it is crucial to engage them and support them in taking action on climate action, as they are physically and mentally empowered and can see new solutions to old problems."