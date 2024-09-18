Thailand’s energy-related CO2 emissions down 2.5% in first half of 2024

Thailand’s carbon dioxide emissions from energy usage from January to June 2024 stood at 121.9 million tonnes, down 2.5% year on year (YoY), the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) reported on Wednesday.

The office said electricity generation emitted the most CO2 at 48.1 million tonnes, increasing 5.8% YoY.

In second place was the transport sector, which emitted 41.5 million tonnes of CO2, down 1.2% YoY. The industrial sector, meanwhile, emitted 25.6 million tonnes of CO2, decreasing 16.8% YoY.

Other economic sectors, comprising households, agriculture, and commerce, together emitted 6.7 million tonnes of CO2 in the first half of the year, down 1.5% YoY.

When divided by types of fuels, oils are responsible for the most CO2 emissions at 52.9 million tonnes, followed by natural gas (40 million tonnes), and coal/lignite (28.9 million tonnes).

EPPO’s director-general Weerapat Kiatfuengfoo said that according to statistics of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Thailand’s CO2 emissions in 2022 was at 2.05 ktoe (kilotonne of oil equivalent), lower than the global and Asian (excluding China) average at 2.29 and 2.34 ktoe, respectively.

However, Thailand’s CO2 emission is still higher than the European Union’s average of 1.95 ktoe, he added.