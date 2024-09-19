Green investment tops 938 billion baht since 2019: BOI

Thailand’s transition to a green economy has accelerated rapidly since 2019, with promotional privileges granted to some 6,183 projects worth a combined 938.06 billion baht, the Board of Investment (BOI) said on Wednesday.

Green investments cover BCG (bio, circular, green) industries, electric vehicles (EVs), clean energy generation, and transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

In the first six months of 2024, the BOI approved privileges for 448 projects in BCG industries with a combined investment value of 118.16 billion baht, and 25 EV projects worth 6.26 billion baht, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said on Wednesday.

Narit said the BOI’s Go Green initiative, which launched in 2019, focuses on promoting green efforts in four sectors that are responsible for releasing high levels of greenhouse gas: Industry, transport, energy, and community.

For industry, the BOI grants investment and other privileges to operators in BCG industries, as well as supporting businesses to transition to renewable energy, Narit said.

Some 2,675 BCG projects totalling 497 billion baht in investment received privileges between 2019 and 2023, while some 1,139 businesses worth a combined 60.59 billion baht switched to renewable energy, he added.