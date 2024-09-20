Global solar power adoption surges: Ember report

The world is on track to add 593 gigawatts of solar power in 2024, a jump of 29% year on year, London-based energy analysis company Ember noted in its latest report published on Thursday.

The report said that thanks to declining costs, installations of solar panels maintained strong growth even after an estimated 87% surge in 2023. In 2024, an estimated 292 GW of solar capacity had been installed by the end of July, it added.

Ember’s report said the combined additions of China, the US, India, Germany and Brazil are on track to make up 75% of global solar additions in 2024.

Other countries covered in this analysis add a further 5%, said the report, adding that the remaining 20% are derived from analysis of Chinese photovoltaics exports that act as a proxy to indicate countries where significant installations may be taking place without being reported.

Meanwhile, Kasikorn Research Centre reported that solar panel installations in Thailand grew at an average rate of 17.9% year on year.

This rate would keep the Kingdom in 2nd place among ASEAN members, following Singapore, over the next 10 years, it said.

However, only 3.9% of Thailand’s total power comes from solar energy, putting the country in fourth place in the bloc, following Vietnam (9.7% solar energy), Myanmar (5.2%), and Cambodia (5.1%). Singapore was in fifth place with 2.9% of its power coming from solar energy.

Thailand has set a goal of having 30% of its total power coming from renewable energy in 2037.