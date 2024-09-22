Thailand’s Starfish School named among world’s best for innovation

T4 Education aims to announce the winners virtually on October 24. “The winners, chosen by our judging academy, will all share the US$50,000 [1.65 million baht] prize,” it said.

The top three schools in each category will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 23-24.

The agency founder, Vikas Pota, urged schools worldwide to speed up the fourth goal of the United Nations sustainable development, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

He said multiple solutions are crucial to tackle the global education crisis, adding that adaptation against the crisis should start from the grassroot level.