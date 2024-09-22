Thailand’s Starfish School named among world’s best for innovation

The World’s Best School Prizes 2024 aims to celebrate schools everywhere for the pivotal role they play in developing the next generation of learners and for their enormous contribution to society’s progress.
It is being organised in five categories: community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity and supporting healthy lives.
T4 Education aims to announce the winners virtually on October 24. “The winners, chosen by our judging academy, will all share the US$50,000 [1.65 million baht] prize,” it said.
The top three schools in each category will be invited to attend the World Schools Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 23-24.
The agency founder, Vikas Pota, urged schools worldwide to speed up the fourth goal of the United Nations sustainable development, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.
He said multiple solutions are crucial to tackle the global education crisis, adding that adaptation against the crisis should start from the grassroot level.
Starfish School was established in 2006, focusing on creating education equality among students in the province using local wisdom and advanced teaching methods, especially ethnic children. It provided learning courses to 234 students from early childhood until Prathom 6.
According to T4 Education, the school is redefining education for marginalised communities through its “3R Innovation Curriculum”, Makerspace Programme and other education innovations equipping students with crucial skills in a culturally inclusive environment.
Its innovative approach has earned government accolades and transformed local educational practices, the agency added.