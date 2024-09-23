Govt holds discussions with self-employed on social security access

The government aims to allow freelancers, tour guides, sex workers, content creators and ride-hailing drivers to access privileges under the social security system, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Monday.
He said the government is currently holding discussions with relevant agencies on a draft law to offer welfare to the self-employed, so they can receive healthcare treatment and other privileges like other workers. However, he noted that the self-employed should pay tax.
He added that the government had already discussed welfare for sex workers with the Service Workers in Group Foundation (SWING).
“Sex workers do not want their occupation to be legal or be able to register their occupation under the law, but they want to access legal protection in case that customers do not pay for services or workers are physically assaulted,” he said.
For tour guides, Sorawong said the ministry had met with the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand. “The association wants the government to offer welfare for tour guides as they play a pivotal role in generating revenue for the tourism industry,” he explained.
Sorawong, who is also Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general, said the people’s draft law for offering welfare to the self-employed has been proposed to the party, and will be brought before the Parliament along with the government’s draft law between December and February.