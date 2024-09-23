Govt holds discussions with self-employed on social security access

The government aims to allow freelancers, tour guides, sex workers, content creators and ride-hailing drivers to access privileges under the social security system, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Monday.

He said the government is currently holding discussions with relevant agencies on a draft law to offer welfare to the self-employed, so they can receive healthcare treatment and other privileges like other workers. However, he noted that the self-employed should pay tax.