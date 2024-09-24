Sindhorn strengthens its leadership in sustainable office development

The building's achievements include the prestigious LEED GOLD certification from the US Green Building Council and a 2-Star FITWEL certification, underscoring its commitment to promoting sustainable operations and occupant well-being.

LEED GOLD, the highest honour for existing buildings with minimal construction, recognizes Sindhorn Offices' dedication to high-performance operations and maintenance.

The 2-Star FITWEL certification, developed by the CDC and managed by CfAD, highlights the building’s ability to promote occupant health and well-being, reduce disease risks, and mitigate economic impacts related to healthcare costs and work performance.

“We actively support the Net Zero goal, as seen in our commitment to ESG principles and our LEED and FITWEL certifications. These accolades affirm our dedication to developing green buildings that prioritize sustainable health and well-being for occupants,” Serbpong said.