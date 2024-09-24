Sindhorn strengthens its leadership in sustainable office development

The office complex prioritizes health, well-being, energy efficiency, and green operations under ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles, aligned with the Net Zero goal for sustainable growth. It meets the needs of modern workers who value work-life balance, health, and environmental consciousness.
Serbpong Kiattivisanchai, Deputy Managing Director of Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd., emphasized that Sindhorn Offices focus on enhancing the quality of life for occupants while adhering to ESG principles, transforming the real estate business into a green and sustainable sector.
The building's achievements include the prestigious LEED GOLD certification from the US Green Building Council and a 2-Star FITWEL certification, underscoring its commitment to promoting sustainable operations and occupant well-being.
LEED GOLD, the highest honour for existing buildings with minimal construction, recognizes Sindhorn Offices' dedication to high-performance operations and maintenance.
The 2-Star FITWEL certification, developed by the CDC and managed by CfAD, highlights the building’s ability to promote occupant health and well-being, reduce disease risks, and mitigate economic impacts related to healthcare costs and work performance.
“We actively support the Net Zero goal, as seen in our commitment to ESG principles and our LEED and FITWEL certifications. These accolades affirm our dedication to developing green buildings that prioritize sustainable health and well-being for occupants,” Serbpong said.
In the Environmental category, Sindhorn Offices focus on air quality, humidity control, disease prevention, and waste management using the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle approach. Initiatives include solar panel installations, electric vehicle charging stations, and promoting carbon-free commuting.
Socially, Sindhorn Offices provide health and recreational activities, relaxation areas, affordable food and clean drinking water, and community activities to enhance well-being.
Governance efforts ensure transparent, responsible operations, positioning Sindhorn Offices as a model for sustainable real estate projects. The LEED and FITWEL certifications further cement its reputation as a leader in green, efficient development.
The modern office market is increasingly aligning with sustainability and ESG principles. Tenants are seeking buildings that prioritize energy efficiency, waste management, and green spaces, with a focus on enhancing employee quality of life and performance.
Sindhorn Offices, with three towers on Wireless Road, offer 140,000 square meters of premium office space designed with energy efficiency and well-being features, reflecting the Siam Sindhorn Group’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).