Solar power at core of National Energy Plan to achieve emission goal

The plan, which includes a significant increase in solar energy usage, is estimated to require investments of over 2.9 trillion baht and is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 106 million tonnes by 2037.
The Thai government has set a bold target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% of normal emissions by 2030. To achieve this, the country is developing the NDC Action Plan on Mitigation 2021-2030, currently under review by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, director-general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), pointed out that the National Power Plan will be in line with the country's greenhouse gas reduction plan to reduce greenhouse gases by 30-40% by 2030.
"We are currently considering increasing the target to 40% by boosting the proportion of renewable energy, particularly solar power," he said.
The NEP combines five key plans:
Each plan contributes significantly to the overall carbon reduction strategy.
Power Development Plan (PDP 2024)
The PDP 2024 aims to ensure sufficient stability in the electricity system to meet demand, with a total capacity of 112,391 megawatts. Notably, 51% of this capacity is slated to come from clean energy sources.
"We're promoting new clean energy technologies and the use of hydrogen mixed with natural gas to generate 5% of electricity from 2030 onwards. This plan alone is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation by 24.2 million tonnes," Veerapat said.
Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP 2024)
The AEDP 2024 has set a target to increase the proportion of renewable and alternative energy consumption to 36% by 2037. This includes a significant push for biofuels in the transportation sector.
"If implemented successfully, this plan could reduce fossil fuel usage by 20,000 thousand tonnes of oil equivalent, potentially saving over 400 billion baht in fuel costs," Veerapat said.
Energy Conservation Plan (EEP 2024)
The EEP 2024 aims to reduce energy consumption intensity by 36%, with a focus on both electricity and heat. The plan also includes measures to promote electric vehicles (EVs).
"Our calculations show that if the draft plan is fully implemented, it could lead to energy savings equivalent to 35,497 thousand tonnes of crude oil, worth about 532,455 million baht," Veerapat explained.
The Ministry of Energy forecasts that the NEP will necessitate investments of approximately 2.9 trillion baht by the end of 2037. This includes:
Veerapat noted, "While the investment figures are substantial, they represent a crucial step towards Thailand's sustainable future. The long-term benefits, both environmental and economic, far outweigh the initial costs."
As Thailand moves forward with this ambitious plan, the world will be watching to see how this Southeast Asian nation balances economic growth with environmental responsibility. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for other developing countries striving to meet their climate commitments while ensuring energy security and economic prosperity.