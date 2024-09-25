Solar power at core of National Energy Plan to achieve emission goal

The plan, which includes a significant increase in solar energy usage, is estimated to require investments of over 2.9 trillion baht and is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 106 million tonnes by 2037.

The Thai government has set a bold target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% of normal emissions by 2030. To achieve this, the country is developing the NDC Action Plan on Mitigation 2021-2030, currently under review by the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, director-general of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), pointed out that the National Power Plan will be in line with the country's greenhouse gas reduction plan to reduce greenhouse gases by 30-40% by 2030.

"We are currently considering increasing the target to 40% by boosting the proportion of renewable energy, particularly solar power," he said.

The NEP combines five key plans:

Thailand's Power Generation Development Plan (PDP 2024) Alternative and Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) Energy Conservation Plan (EEP) Natural Gas Management Plan (Gas Plan) Fuel Management Plan (Oil Plan)

Each plan contributes significantly to the overall carbon reduction strategy.

Power Development Plan (PDP 2024)

The PDP 2024 aims to ensure sufficient stability in the electricity system to meet demand, with a total capacity of 112,391 megawatts. Notably, 51% of this capacity is slated to come from clean energy sources.