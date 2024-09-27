Finance Ministry eyes carbon tax to back Thailand’s net-zero ambition

The Finance Ministry is planning to implement a carbon tax this year in line with Thailand’s green economy strategy, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said.

He was speaking at the “Road to Net Zero 2024: The Extraordinary Green” forum held on Thursday at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel. The event was organised by Nation Group’s media arm, Thansettakij.

Paopoom said the ministry is finalising details of the carbon tax to propose to the Cabinet for approval, so it can be enforced within this year. “Thailand must progress towards a green economy to ensure sustainability in both life and the economy,” he said.