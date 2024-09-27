Sustainability Expo 2024 kicks off in Bangkok

The event comprises 10 zones:

1. SEP Inspiration: An immersive exhibition featuring human activities and solutions to encourage visitors to adopt sustainable development.

2. Better Me: Innovations and solutions for better health and living, including diet and the Sati app for solving mental health issues.

3. Better Living: Showcasing how corporations are dealing with climate change to drive global society towards net-zero carbon emissions, including Thai Beverage Plc’s Water of Life concept to maintain water resources.

4. Better Community: This zone offers activities, seminars, workshops, shows and gathering spaces for driving improvements in communities.

5. Better World: Art exhibitions reflecting ideas for sustainable development, such as photographs from the National Graphic Thailand’s “Follow the River” contest.

6. SX Food Festival: Exhibition of foods for a better life and better world. Chefs display their skills to create future foods.

7. SX Kids Zone: Exhibitions and activities to raise awareness of sustainability among children, highlighting animals and their habitats, and waste sorting.

8. SX Marketplace: Some 280 Thai entrepreneurs offer eco-friendly products, such as organic foods, handicrafts and house appliances.

9. SX Repartment Store: Where visitors can drop unused items to be recycled or upcycled and passed on to others.

10. Business-to-Business (B2B) Event: Seminars and discussions on climate change mitigation and sustainable development by public and private agencies.