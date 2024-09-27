Sustainability Expo 2024 kicks off in Bangkok

The event is being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in the capital’s Khlong Toei district until October 6.
Under the theme “sufficiency for sustainability for good balance and better world”, the event showcases knowledge exchange, innovation and technology by over 270 organisations worldwide.
These align with His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s sufficiency economy philosophy (SEP) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Tongjai Thanachanan, director of SX2024 organising committee, noted that persuading people to change their behaviour posed a challenge to sustainable development.
“This event aims to raise awareness that all people are involved with sustainable development,” she said.
She added that the organising committee has reached out to public and private agencies, embassies and international organisations to boost awareness on this issue.
The event comprises 10 zones:
1. SEP Inspiration: An immersive exhibition featuring human activities and solutions to encourage visitors to adopt sustainable development.
2. Better Me: Innovations and solutions for better health and living, including diet and the Sati app for solving mental health issues.
3. Better Living: Showcasing how corporations are dealing with climate change to drive global society towards net-zero carbon emissions, including Thai Beverage Plc’s Water of Life concept to maintain water resources.
4. Better Community: This zone offers activities, seminars, workshops, shows and gathering spaces for driving improvements in communities.
5. Better World: Art exhibitions reflecting ideas for sustainable development, such as photographs from the National Graphic Thailand’s “Follow the River” contest.
6. SX Food Festival: Exhibition of foods for a better life and better world. Chefs display their skills to create future foods.
7. SX Kids Zone: Exhibitions and activities to raise awareness of sustainability among children, highlighting animals and their habitats, and waste sorting.
8. SX Marketplace: Some 280 Thai entrepreneurs offer eco-friendly products, such as organic foods, handicrafts and house appliances.
9. SX Repartment Store: Where visitors can drop unused items to be recycled or upcycled and passed on to others.
10. Business-to-Business (B2B) Event: Seminars and discussions on climate change mitigation and sustainable development by public and private agencies.