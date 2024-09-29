Maris outlines Thailand’s goals to UN General Assembly

On Sustainable Development Goals, Maris said Thailand is ready to promote global collaboration by becoming a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the BRICS group.

The BRICS group consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, focusing on international politics and trade.

Maris said Thailand’s bid to seek OECD and BRICS membership is important to tackle global issues such as climate change, which needs international participation to mitigate impacts on human rights and security.

He stressed that Thailand has committed to promote human rights and social equality, as the country has applied for UN Human Rights Council membership.