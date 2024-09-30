Alternō wins 2024 APAC Greenhouse Accelerator, boosting sustainable innovation

The program - in its second year in the region - aligns with PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy (pep+) and aims to inspire change in the F&B industry through collaboration and innovation.

Alternō demonstrated its low-cost thermal energy storage solution that champions one of the three key focus areas of the Greenhouse Accelerator program - sustainable agriculture.

The Greenhouse Accelerator is an important initiative within PepsiCo’s pep+ strategy, which seeks to promote sustainability across the company’s operations.

By supporting entrepreneurs who focus on reducing waste, improving food security, and addressing climate change, PepsiCo is reinforcing its efforts to work towards a sustainable food system that benefits both people and the planet.

Selected from a group of 10 finalists across APAC, including Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia, and China, the 2024 Greenhouse Accelerator Program winner, Alternō, was selected for its pioneering approach to reducing carbon emissions across agriculture, industry, and residential heating through thermal energy.

As part of their win, Alternō will receive an additional US$ 100,000 grant to further develop its solution. This grant will be instrumental in helping them scale their sand-based battery, which was recently piloted at PepsiCo’s food plant in Vietnam, and complete a pellet drying project with a view to trial heating oil next.