Preeyanun Atikarnbodee invents innovative anti-itch glove for eczema relief

Labeled and avoided, Preeyanun learned early what it meant to live with eczema, a condition that marred both her skin and her self-esteem. Struggling with the physical and emotional weight of eczema, Preeyanun often felt isolated, burdened by a sense of abnormality that kept her from relating to others. Yet, in the midst of her despair, she discovered her inner strength.
Recognizing that no one else would fight for her confidence, Preeyanun learned to separate her physical condition from her happiness, shifting her mindset to believe that her well-being wasn't determined by her physical state. Preeyanun founded Embracing Eczema, a non-profit organization dedicated to destigmatizing eczema, raising awareness, and empowering those with the condition. The scars that once brought her shame became symbols of resilience, representing her journey through insecurity and pain to confidence and self-acceptance.
Preeyanun's determination led her to create a tangible solution for one of eczema’s most frustrating symptoms: nocturnal scratching. To prevent herself from scratching at night, Preeyanun experimented with multiple medical gloves, however, none of them were effective at preventing her scratching. Until one day during a boxing lesson, when she found that the thick and round composition of the gloves prevented her from scratching her itchy skin. The experience sparked a wild idea—what if she wore gloves to bed? To her surprise, the boxing gloves were an effective solution, and she woke up the next day with no blood on her arms for the first time in a long time. However, the boxing gloves were an imperfect solution. They were both hot and uncomfortable.
Recognizing the gap in the market for an eczema specific product, Preeyanun decided to invent her own glove. Preeyanun’s creativity resulted in a more sophisticated design: eczema-specific gloves made from repurposed saline bottles, lined with soft satin for comfort, and secured with Velcro. The saline bottles were repurposed from Chonprathan Public Hospital, offering a sustainable solution to reduce hospital waste.
Driven by her mission to help others with eczema, to date, her organization has donated over 100 units to public hospitals and charities across Thailand, offering a practical solution to a problem that once seemed unsolvable.
But Embracing Eczema is about more than just gloves. The organization conducts eczema research to educate patients on effective treatment methods, and to debunk common myths about skincare. Recognizing the harmful effects of skin steroid addiction, they emphasize the importance of safe treatment options. Through workshops, testimonials, and community-building efforts, Preeyanun is committed to creating a compassionate, informed community that embraces people with eczema instead of stigmatizing them.
Reflecting on her journey, Preeyanun says, "I could have remained insecure, but instead, I chose to feel confident in my own skin." Her non-profit, Embracing Eczema, stands as a testament to her passion and commitment in helping eczema patients in battling the physical and emotional struggles of eczema. What began as a personal struggle to her has now blossomed into a movement to empower and uplift those facing the challenges.
As Preeyanun continues to lead her organization, she is transforming not only her own life but also the lives of countless others, helping them find strength and beauty in their own skin.