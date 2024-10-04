Preeyanun Atikarnbodee invents innovative anti-itch glove for eczema relief

Driven by her mission to help others with eczema, to date, her organization has donated over 100 units to public hospitals and charities across Thailand, offering a practical solution to a problem that once seemed unsolvable.

But Embracing Eczema is about more than just gloves. The organization conducts eczema research to educate patients on effective treatment methods, and to debunk common myths about skincare. Recognizing the harmful effects of skin steroid addiction, they emphasize the importance of safe treatment options. Through workshops, testimonials, and community-building efforts, Preeyanun is committed to creating a compassionate, informed community that embraces people with eczema instead of stigmatizing them.





Reflecting on her journey, Preeyanun says, "I could have remained insecure, but instead, I chose to feel confident in my own skin." Her non-profit, Embracing Eczema, stands as a testament to her passion and commitment in helping eczema patients in battling the physical and emotional struggles of eczema. What began as a personal struggle to her has now blossomed into a movement to empower and uplift those facing the challenges.

As Preeyanun continues to lead her organization, she is transforming not only her own life but also the lives of countless others, helping them find strength and beauty in their own skin.