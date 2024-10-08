125 venues in Greater Bangkok win MEA Energy Awards this year

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) recognised the sustainable energy efficiency practices implemented by 125 establishments in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan at the 2024 MEA Energy Awards ceremony on Friday.
The 125 winners, including one university, two schools, four hospitals, four hotels, 46 convenience stores, six hypermarts, nine shopping malls, 38 offices and 15 cafes, were chosen from a shortlist of 194 participants.
This year also saw the handing of premium awards to 19 venue operators for their commitment to sustainable energy and environment preservation. Of them, seven were given platinum awards and 12 gold.
MEA has also been providing financial support to 50 venue operators to enhance energy efficiency. It has spent 12.34 million baht on the effort, which includes changing equipment like LED bulbs, heat pumps and air conditioners, resulting in the saving of 8.24 million units or 38 million baht per year, MEA said. It also reckons this move is reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 4,000 tonnes a year.
“I believe the achievements today come from the collaboration of several industries to meet a mutual goal of building energy efficient buildings,” Sopas Songkhagonmanit, MEA’s assistant governor for distribution system services, said.
Pipat Chonumpai, deputy governor of MEA’s distribution system service, said 700 establishments have been taking part in the contest, and they have so far reduced more than 26,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
“MEA believes this award encourages venue operators to boost energy efficiency,” he said, adding that the authority will continue encouraging operators to take part in boosting energy efficiency.
The contest for the MEA Energy Awards was launched in 2010 in a bid to promote energy efficiency and air quality management. The standards were set in collaboration with King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi.