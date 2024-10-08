125 venues in Greater Bangkok win MEA Energy Awards this year

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) recognised the sustainable energy efficiency practices implemented by 125 establishments in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan at the 2024 MEA Energy Awards ceremony on Friday.

The 125 winners, including one university, two schools, four hospitals, four hotels, 46 convenience stores, six hypermarts, nine shopping malls, 38 offices and 15 cafes, were chosen from a shortlist of 194 participants.

This year also saw the handing of premium awards to 19 venue operators for their commitment to sustainable energy and environment preservation. Of them, seven were given platinum awards and 12 gold.