TAT seminar addresses upcoming EU environmental regulations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the private sector, organised a seminar titled "Action Alert! Accelerating Towards Sustainable Tourism in Thailand" to prepare for and adapt to new environmental regulations in the European Union set to take effect within the next two years.

TAT's deputy governor for digital, research, and tourism development, Teerasil Tapen, said that under the new EU requirements, businesses must work with partners who have credible sustainability-management measures. If Thai operators do not have sustainability practices in place, it may pose a barrier to becoming partners with tourism companies in the EU and North America.