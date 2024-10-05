TAT seminar addresses upcoming EU environmental regulations

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with the private sector, organised a seminar titled "Action Alert! Accelerating Towards Sustainable Tourism in Thailand" to prepare for and adapt to new environmental regulations in the European Union set to take effect within the next two years.
TAT's deputy governor for digital, research, and tourism development, Teerasil Tapen, said that under the new EU requirements, businesses must work with partners who have credible sustainability-management measures. If Thai operators do not have sustainability practices in place, it may pose a barrier to becoming partners with tourism companies in the EU and North America.
The new EU regulations, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) regarding environmental and social impact reporting and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) focused on human rights and environmental reviews, will need to be implemented by 2026.
Operators must understand and be ready for these stricter and more challenging regulations, while also addressing the growing demand from travellers worldwide for sustainable practices.
Juthamas Wisansingh, founder of Roaming Elephants, a platform for sustainable tourism, emphasised that adapting to these changes is no longer optional but essential for survival in the tourism industry.
Kaewta Muangkasem, a representative of Green Destinations, noted that the tourism industry must comprehend environmental issues, the responsible use of resources, and the importance of understanding and respecting local communities, biodiversity, and cultural diversity. These elements are crucial for connecting the significance of these relationships in business operations, using sustainability as a framework for positive social outcomes.
Anupong Kriangkrailipikorn, managing director of Search Engine Optimization Co Ltd and founder of Gother.com, remarked that modern travellers view sustainable tourism as a way to contribute to a better future for everyone. Therefore, tourism operators certified in sustainability standards hold a competitive advantage in the market.