Seminar explores how collaboration contributes to sustainability

CP’s success in reducing carbon emissions is down to three main factors: Increasing the use of renewable energy and solar power, which now accounts for 17% of the total energy used; improving energy efficiency per unit of revenue by 12% compared to 2022; and reducing overall energy consumption by 2.3% compared to 2022.

Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG), meanwhile, stressed the need to make the cement industry low-carbon. “Thailand uses a large amount of cement thus it is essential to adopt low-carbon cement standards. More attention is being paid to this issue, as evidenced by SCG’s sales last year, with 70% of its cement being low-carbon. This year, the company aims for 80-100%,” he said.

“The push for low-carbon cement covers production technology, cost management, the supply chain, and the adjustment of construction standards to low-carbon practices. I believe Thailand has passed this challenge, and we are the first country to report at COP that our cement industry will transition to Net Zero. That said, Thailand has not yet succeeded in the circular economy and is lagging behind Europe, which has created low-carbon business models with significant growth.”

Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, stated that Thai Union has implemented the SeaChange strategy to support the corporate goal of “Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans” and the SDGs to create broad positive change in the seafood industry.

“Our operations are driven through four main projects: safe and legal labour, responsible sourcing of raw materials, responsible operations, and care for people and communities,” he said.

