Hydrogen: The new hope for clean energy in Thailand

2. Blue Hydrogen: Hydrogen from Coal

In addition to green hydrogen, EGAT is collaborating with Chiang Mai University to study blue hydrogen production, which involves extracting hydrogen from coal through coal gasification. This process utilizes Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Not only does this help mitigate environmental impacts, but it also increases the efficiency of coal usage to produce cleaner energy.



3. Hydrogen-Natural Gas Blending

EGAT also plans to mix hydrogen with natural gas to replace fossil fuels in electricity generation. This approach will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other pollutants. Moreover, EGAT is partnering with leading energy companies to explore the feasibility of blending fuels and developing new technologies for hydrogen storage and transportation. The trial of using hydrogen-natural gas blends for power generation will further boost environmentally friendly electricity production in the future.



Driving Thailand Towards Carbon Neutrality

Hydrogen is an energy source with the potential to reduce environmental impact and enhance energy security. Despite the challenges related to production costs and infrastructure, if Thailand can successfully develop the necessary technologies and infrastructure, hydrogen will become a key energy source driving the country towards a sustainable future. It will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of Carbon Neutrality by 2050.