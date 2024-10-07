Hydrogen: The new hope for clean energy in Thailand

Hydrogen is an abundant element that can be used as a clean fuel because its combustion releases only water and oxygen, causing no pollution. It also serves as an energy storage medium, capable of generating electricity through fuel cells, helping to strengthen energy security for the future.
3 examples of hydrogen development in Thailand
1. Green Hydrogen: Energy from Nature
In Thailand, the development of green hydrogen, produced from renewable energy sources like wind and solar, is being actively promoted. Green hydrogen is created through water electrolysis using electricity from renewable energy. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has initiated a pilot project to store energy from wind turbines in the form of hydrogen gas and generate electricity through fuel cells at EGAT's Learning Center in Lam Takhong. This marks a significant step in enhancing the potential of renewable energy and improving the country's energy security.
2. Blue Hydrogen: Hydrogen from Coal
In addition to green hydrogen, EGAT is collaborating with Chiang Mai University to study blue hydrogen production, which involves extracting hydrogen from coal through coal gasification. This process utilizes Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Not only does this help mitigate environmental impacts, but it also increases the efficiency of coal usage to produce cleaner energy.
3. Hydrogen-Natural Gas Blending
EGAT also plans to mix hydrogen with natural gas to replace fossil fuels in electricity generation. This approach will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other pollutants. Moreover, EGAT is partnering with leading energy companies to explore the feasibility of blending fuels and developing new technologies for hydrogen storage and transportation. The trial of using hydrogen-natural gas blends for power generation will further boost environmentally friendly electricity production in the future.
Driving Thailand Towards Carbon Neutrality
Hydrogen is an energy source with the potential to reduce environmental impact and enhance energy security. Despite the challenges related to production costs and infrastructure, if Thailand can successfully develop the necessary technologies and infrastructure, hydrogen will become a key energy source driving the country towards a sustainable future. It will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of Carbon Neutrality by 2050.