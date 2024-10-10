Thai-Chinese private sector unites to promote sustainable business relations

Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand emphasized that China is not only Thailand’s top trading partner but also plays a vital role as a supportive and interdependent partner in all dimensions, including economic, social, and cultural relations.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce, with its extensive network of over 156,000 members nationwide, especially provincial chambers of commerce, many of which were established by Thai-Chinese business groups, has been crucial in driving the growth of the local economy.

Modern trade models, especially e-commerce, are key drivers of the economies of both countries. China is an exemplary model that has strengthened its manufacturing sector and supply chain through technology, achieving success and creating global platforms that have opened Chinese markets worldwide. Therefore, Chinese investment in Thailand not only creates jobs and economic growth but also presents an opportunity for Thailand to elevate its capabilities through Chinese technology and innovation.

In the educational sector, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, as the owner of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, has launched the "TEPCIAN Program," which focuses on educating students about history, culture, economic and technological development, and the Chinese language for business negotiations. This program has run for four cohorts, creating strong networks between the public and private sectors of both countries. The establishment of the "Coordination Mechanism to Promote Sustainable Thai-Chinese Business Relations" is expected to serve as a platform for discussions and measures to resolve trade obstacles and develop new models for trade and investment to be presented to the governments of both countries.

In addition, Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce is pleased to support the establishment of the said mechanism, which will play a vital role in strengthening the deep and comprehensive mutual understanding between the government, private sector and people of the two countries, and to symbolize the strengthening of close relations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China in 2025.

The Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce has established “the Confederation of Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and more than 80 Affiliated Business Associations” as a platform for exchanging information, news and opportunities on the economy, trade and investment between Thai and Chinese entrepreneurs, and promoting the interaction of Chinese businesses in Thailand to play their active roles in the Thai-Chinese economic development.

Chen Hua, the representative of the Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand, spoke about the significance of this mechanism, calling it an important step that demonstrates a commitment to promoting sustainable economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. She expressed that this is a matter of great joy and a major mission for all of us. The establishment of the "Coordination Mechanism for Sustainable Thai-Chinese Business Promotion" is a remarkable development. She believes that implementing the nine-point plan will lay an even stronger foundation for future cooperation between Thailand and China. The Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand will utilize its platform's potential to continue promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. She is confident that this collaboration will lead both Thailand and China toward a more sustainable future.

The Chinese Enterprises Association in Thailand, established in 2001, plays an important role in connecting Chinese companies with Thailand. Currently, it has over 365 member companies, including some of China's global giants. Investments from Chinese companies in Thailand have strengthened the economy and advanced technology in the country. In future collaborations, we will further strengthen the cooperation between Chinese enterprises and Thai SMEs.

Poj further emphasized, "This mechanism will serve as a key channel to drive economic cooperation between Thailand and China. We hope it will help alleviate concerns and obstacles faced by businesses in both countries while offering opportunities to expand cooperation into new industries that will foster stable economic growth for both nations."

Looking ahead, this mechanism will act as an important platform to disseminate reliable information, promote trade and investment in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries and support the media in presenting accurate information to foster mutual understanding between Thai and Chinese societies.

The establishment of the "Mechanism for Coordinating and Promoting Sustainable Thai-Chinese Business Relations" marks a significant step toward a bright and sustainable future for economic cooperation between the two countries.