With 5.6% of population under-nourished, Thailand 52nd on hunger index

Thailand was ranked 52nd among 127 countries this year by the Global Hunger Index (GHI) with a score of 10.1.

Within ASEAN, Thailand ranks ahead of Vietnam 56 (score of 11.3), Malaysia 61 (12.7), the Philippines 67 (14.4), Cambodia 68 (14.7), Myanmar 74 (15.7), Indonesia 77 (16.9), Laos 87 (19.8), Timor-Leste 104 (27)

Thailand’s hunger situation was categorised as moderate, with 5.6% of the population undernourished, 12.4% of children under five are stunted, 7.2% of children under five are wasted, and 0.8% of children die before their fifth birthday.