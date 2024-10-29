Social Development Ministry, Asia-Pacific partners boost sustainable housing

This conference, held at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, was led by Anukul Peedkaew, Permanent Secretary of MSDHS, who delivered the keynote speech to local and international delegates.
The conference aims to serve as a platform to showcase and exchange best practices in urban and housing development, particularly addressing the challenges of low-income and slum communities. It is intended to elevate the MSDHS’s proactive role in urban development across the Asia-Pacific, with Thailand as a regional leader for the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11, focusing on Target 11.1. Participants included representatives from housing and urban development organizations, community networks across the Asia-Pacific, as well as policymakers and stakeholders from the government, private sector, academia, and civil society in Thailand.
In his address, Anukul stated, “This conference presents a unique opportunity to celebrate Urban October and World Cities Day on October 31, highlighting the pivotal role of youth as change agents for sustainable, inclusive cities. Today, regional partners come together to discuss housing a fundamental need and the backbone of security and quality of life. Providing accessible housing, especially for vulnerable groups, is a core mission of the MSDHS, particularly in today’s VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) world, where demographic shifts and climate change underscore the importance of housing security. The United Nations has reported that over 1.8 billion people globally lack stable housing, with rapid urbanization challenging the Asia-Pacific region. To address this, the MSDHS has launched a long-term housing policy to ensure all Thais have quality, secure housing by 2036.”
This conference offers an invaluable chance for knowledge exchange on urban development, housing solutions, and community resilience across nations. “Let us collaborate to ensure housing security for all. I encourage all attendees to share insights and contribute toward a future where secure housing and sustainable communities are a reality for everyone,” Anukul added.
In addition, conference participants heard messages from UN-Habitat in observance of World Habitat Day and Urban October. The agenda included expert lectures, youth-led discussions, plenary sessions with Asia-Pacific representatives, a field visit to urban renewal sites in Bangkok, and exhibitions on MSDHS strategies and policies addressing urban challenges. Of note was the Ministry’s flagship “5X5 Crisis Policy,” which addresses Thailand’s demographic changes through integrative collaboration, aimed at enhancing family security and providing accessible housing for all.
The insights and innovations shared in this conference are expected to be further disseminated at the upcoming 12th World Urban Forum in Cairo, Egypt. This global forum will provide a platform for delegates to share best practices in urban and housing development and unite in a commitment to sustainable communities, leaving no one behind.