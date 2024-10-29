Social Development Ministry, Asia-Pacific partners boost sustainable housing

This conference, held at The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, was led by Anukul Peedkaew, Permanent Secretary of MSDHS, who delivered the keynote speech to local and international delegates.

The conference aims to serve as a platform to showcase and exchange best practices in urban and housing development, particularly addressing the challenges of low-income and slum communities. It is intended to elevate the MSDHS’s proactive role in urban development across the Asia-Pacific, with Thailand as a regional leader for the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11, focusing on Target 11.1. Participants included representatives from housing and urban development organizations, community networks across the Asia-Pacific, as well as policymakers and stakeholders from the government, private sector, academia, and civil society in Thailand.