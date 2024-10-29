Thailand’s literacy rate stands at 94.1%, review finds

The ranking was conducted among 184 countries worldwide. However, the comparison was inexact as many countries do not report their literacy every year, and many countries have mismatched definitions as to what qualifies as literacy.

Brunei topped Southeast Asian countries with the highest literacy rate of 97.6% (data as of 2021), followed by Singapore (97.5% as of 2020), the Philippines (96.3% as of 2019), Indonesia (96% as of 2020) and Vietnam (95.8% as of 2022).

Malaysia came in sixth with 95% as of 2019, followed by Thailand (94.1% as of 2021), Myanmar (89.1% as of 2019), Laos (88% as of 2022), Cambodia (84% as of 2022) and Timor-Leste (68.1% as of 2020).

Ukraine topped countries with the highest literacy rate, followed by Uzbekistan and North Korea. The top three countries have a literacy rate of 100% as of 2021, 2022 and 2015 respectively.

Chad was named the country with the lowest literacy rate of 27% as of 2022, followed by Mali (31% as of 2020) and South Sudan (34.5% as of 2018).