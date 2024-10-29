Envicco plastic waste recycling project recognised

The project in Asia Industrial Estate in Rayong province entails sourcing, sorting, cleaning and recycling plastic waste into eco-friendly plastic beads in line with international standards.
Recycled plastic beads have a carbon footprint 60% lower than the original waste. Envicco aims to recycle more than 430,000 tonnes of plastic waste between 2023 and 2029, expecting to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 574,700 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent.
Recently, the project received approval on generating carbon credits of 18,254 tonnes of carbon-dioxide equivalent under the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO)’s Standard Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme (Standard T-VER).
Natthanun Sirirak, managing director of Envicco, said carbon credits from the project can be used to offset greenhouse gas emissions in several activities, such as production or hosting events.
“We are committed to developing eco-friendly products and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by collaborating with various sectors, promoting a circular economy, and boosting awareness on the use of plastics,” he said.
He expects the project to become a key driver in the recycling industry to mitigate environmental impacts in Thailand.