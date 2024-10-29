Envicco plastic waste recycling project recognised

Natthanun Sirirak, managing director of Envicco, said carbon credits from the project can be used to offset greenhouse gas emissions in several activities, such as production or hosting events.

“We are committed to developing eco-friendly products and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by collaborating with various sectors, promoting a circular economy, and boosting awareness on the use of plastics,” he said.

He expects the project to become a key driver in the recycling industry to mitigate environmental impacts in Thailand.