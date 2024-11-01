Thailand pledges green reforms to meet its carbon neutrality goals

Thailand is dedicated to reforming its industries with eco-friendly practices to both reduce environmental impact and boost global competitiveness, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Thursday.
He was speaking at the 13th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the 36th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer held at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.
Presiding over the meeting, Akanat told representatives from 148 countries that Thailand was committed to climate and ozone layer conservation, noting that the country has been part of the Montreal Protocol since July 7, 1989.
Akanat outlined Thailand’s efforts to comply with the protocol, focusing particularly on the air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. These efforts have positioned Thailand as the world’s second-largest manufacturer and exporter of air conditioners, with an annual export value of 200 billion baht, he said.
To further reduce environmental impact, Akanat said, Thailand has invested over US$5 million (approximately 169 million baht) in the second phase of a project aimed at reducing the use of hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), a substance known for its ozone-depleting effects.
Thailand has also banned the production and import of cooling systems using chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) and plans to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) on cooling systems, he added.
As for global warming, Akanat said Thailand is committed under the Montreal Protocol to reduce HFC usage by 80% by 2045. This step aligns with the country’s broader goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.
“Thailand is committed to collaborating with various sectors and the international community to establish creative, sustainable strategies to tackle climate change, while also meeting social and economic development objectives,” he said.