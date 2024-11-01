Thailand pledges green reforms to meet its carbon neutrality goals

Thailand is dedicated to reforming its industries with eco-friendly practices to both reduce environmental impact and boost global competitiveness, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 13th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the 36th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer held at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok.

Presiding over the meeting, Akanat told representatives from 148 countries that Thailand was committed to climate and ozone layer conservation, noting that the country has been part of the Montreal Protocol since July 7, 1989.