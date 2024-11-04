Thailand ranks among the top 4 countries most at risk of flooding

Flooding is one of the most common natural disasters around the world as evidenced by the severe flooding that has impacted several countries this year alone.

According to World Bank data from 2020, around 1.47 billion people or about 19% of the global population. face significant risks of severe flooding from rivers, heavy rainfall, or coastal erosion, with 89% of those at risk residing in low- to middle-income countries.

The majority of those vulnerable to flooding—about 1.36 billion people—live in South and East Asia, with 329 million in China and 225 million in India, making up more than one-third of the world’s flood-prone population.