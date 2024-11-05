Thailand looks to China’s small nuclear reactor for low-carbon energy

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) has unveiled more details of its plan for small modular nuclear reactors, aimed at upgrading the country’s energy stability, paving the way for carbon neutrality and keeping power-generation costs low.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) will help cut carbon emissions as well as electricity costs, Egat governor Thepparat Theppitak said on Monday.

Smaller and more flexible than traditional nuclear power plants, an SMR can produce up to 300 megawatts of electricity (MWe), versus over 1,000 MWe produced by large plants.

“SMR is designed to be smaller in size, with the fuel system and steam generation system integrated into a single module,” Thepparat explained. “This design reduces system complexity, thus increasing safety.”

Addressing safety concerns regarding Thailand’s adoption of nuclear energy, he said: “An SMR can automatically shut down in the event of an emergency and has a cooling system that does not rely on electricity.

“The smaller size of SMRs also means smaller areas required for emergency planning. A large nuclear plant will need a radius of 16 kilometres for this purpose, while an SMR will needs only 1km.”

He added that SMRs use uranium as fuel, which is cheap and easier to find, and can produce electricity for up to 24 months before having to be refuelled.

Thepparat said Egat is studying over 80 types of SMRs in 18 countries, including China’s Linglong One, located in Hainan, which is the world’s first above-surface commercial SMR.