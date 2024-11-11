Thailand to push for collaboration and financial support at COP29

Thailand hopes for further collaboration and accessible financial support during the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), which gets underway today in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Department of Climate Change and Environment said.

The department’s director-general Pirun Saiyasitpanich told Krungthep Turakij that Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on has been appointed to attend the conference and will give a statement on Thailand’s commitment to dealing with climate change.

He confirmed that Thailand’s negotiation framework received the Cabinet’s approval on November 5. This covers the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), the climate change adaptation plan, the Climate Change Act, examples of cooperation against climate change, and a transparency report.

He expects the conference to strengthen collaboration between Thailand and other countries on climate change mitigation and the financial support that the country can access.

For NDC 3.0, he said Thailand would propose enhancing greenhouse gas reduction to 60%.

Thailand would adopt a plan to reduce emissions in comparison to those of 2019 instead of the future emission forecast, he said, adding that the country would seek more discussion on streamlining carbon credit trading.