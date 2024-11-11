Thailand’s beloved baby hippo conquers hearts at COP29

Popular pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng is hogging the limelight at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11-22.
Visitors are flocking to the conference’s Thailand Pavilion for selfies and souvenirs at a display inspired by the baby hippo from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry reported on Sunday.
Apart from Moo Deng-related activities, the pavilion also showcases Thai technology and innovation for greenhouse gas reduction and CO2 storage, as well as climate-awareness seminars held by public and private organisations.
The public can follow events at the Thailand Pavilion via the Department of Climate Change and Environment’s Facebook page.
The pavilion will showcase Thailand’s progress in climate change adaptation, covering policy, technology, action and finance, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.
Chalermchai said COP29 offered Thailand a global platform to explain the country’s role in combating climate change and its effects.
He said Thailand was on course to reach its goals of carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and 2065, respectively.
Thailand has signed up to the goals under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.