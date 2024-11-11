Thailand’s beloved baby hippo conquers hearts at COP29

The pavilion will showcase Thailand’s progress in climate change adaptation, covering policy, technology, action and finance, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on.

Chalermchai said COP29 offered Thailand a global platform to explain the country’s role in combating climate change and its effects.

He said Thailand was on course to reach its goals of carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and 2065, respectively.

Thailand has signed up to the goals under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.