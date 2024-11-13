Will Bangkok become a walking and cycling paradise?

Bangkok's Traffic and Transport Department (TTD) earlier engaged the Thai Walking and Cycling Institute Foundation to undertake a study to survey and design routes suitable for sustainable and eco-friendly urban transportation development in four targeted areas around key BTS stations: Phrom Phong, Sam Yot, Ladprao 71, and Tha Phra, within a two-kilometre radius of each station.

The project includes the design of walking and cycling paths and transportation facilities, such as traffic signs and directional symbols, to ensure a safe, convenient connection from residences, communities, and neighbourhoods to BTS stations, piers, and transit hubs.

The stakeholder feedback aimed to ensure that the master plan meets its objectives and aligns with citizens’ needs and lifestyles, enabling further development and effective implementation. The project will now move forward, with the Public Works Department tasked with undertaking physical improvements and road allocation based on the study, while the TTD will handle the marking, signage, and painting of traffic lines.

During this time, public bicycle use will be promoted along with a public awareness campaign to inform citizens about the ongoing development. The study will eventually expand to other areas.