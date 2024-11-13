Will Bangkok become a walking and cycling paradise?

The Bangkok Master Plan for Walking and Cycling, which aims to establish a connected, accessible, and sustainable public transportation network from 2024 to 2032, took another step towards reality recently with a meeting organised at Bangkok City Hall to present study findings and gather feedback and suggestions from government agencies, private sector partners, civil society, and the public.
The plan aims to enhance connectivity between homes, workplaces, shopping centres, educational institutions, and urban areas, making travel more convenient and safer.
Bangkok's Traffic and Transport Department (TTD) earlier engaged the Thai Walking and Cycling Institute Foundation to undertake a study to survey and design routes suitable for sustainable and eco-friendly urban transportation development in four targeted areas around key BTS stations: Phrom Phong, Sam Yot, Ladprao 71, and Tha Phra, within a two-kilometre radius of each station.
The project includes the design of walking and cycling paths and transportation facilities, such as traffic signs and directional symbols, to ensure a safe, convenient connection from residences, communities, and neighbourhoods to BTS stations, piers, and transit hubs.
The stakeholder feedback aimed to ensure that the master plan meets its objectives and aligns with citizens’ needs and lifestyles, enabling further development and effective implementation. The project will now move forward, with the Public Works Department tasked with undertaking physical improvements and road allocation based on the study, while the TTD will handle the marking, signage, and painting of traffic lines.
During this time, public bicycle use will be promoted along with a public awareness campaign to inform citizens about the ongoing development. The study will eventually expand to other areas.
“We see cycling from home as an option that will better connect people to mass transit and BTS systems,” said Waitaya Navasetthakul, deputy director of the TTD. “We are therefore focusing on creating safe routes that facilitate both cycling and walking. It is essential to develop physical areas, designate paths, and provide clear markings and symbols to help people remain cautious and mindful of one another.”
Silpa Wairatpanij, head of the project at the Thai Walking and Cycling Institute Foundation, agreed, adding that the core principles of designing pedestrian and cycling routes, along with other alternative transport options, must prioritise safety. “These routes should be direct, well-connected within the area, comfortable, and attractive. The physical route improvements around each station will follow these design principles,” Silpa said.
Based on the Foundation’s study, the project recommended to the Traffic and Transport Department (TTD) will be divided into three phases:
Short-term: Establishing a walking/cycling network.
Mid-term (3-5 years): Expanding the network, constructing and improving sidewalks, and building bridges and underpasses.
Long-term (5-10 years): Standardising design guidelines for transit networks.
A local resident remarked that this initiative is a genuine step toward citizen participation. : If Bangkok residents can see the benefits of city cycling, it could help the environment, reduce fuel costs, and contribute to a greener urban policy.”
Another resident added, “This policy is good, but please don’t let it just be a dream.”