COP29 Presidency hosts inaugural Digitalisation Day

November 16th, 2024, Baku – The COP29 Presidency today launched the global conference's inaugural Digitalisation Day with more than 90 governments and over 1,000 members of the digital tech community, including companies, civil society organisations, and international and regional organisations endorsing the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action.

As part of the COP29 Action Agenda in September 2024, the COP29 Presidency has focused on building support amongst multisector partners for the Declaration, which urges to use of digital tools to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, strengthen climate resilience, and advance sustainable development.

The Declaration calls for sector-wide collaboration to accelerate climate-positive digitalisation, improve energy efficiency, and promote inclusive digital access – especially in developing countries.

Commenting on the launch of the COP29 Green Digital Action Declaration, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, "The first-ever Digitalisation Day at COP29 marks a new chapter in climate action, embedding digital technology as a transformative tool. With the launch of the COP29 Declaration on Green Digital Action, we have a unique opportunity to combat the climate crisis while urging the digital industry to take responsibility for its environmental footprint. From artificial intelligence in climate modelling to optimising renewable energy systems, digital advancements are key to accelerating sustainable solutions on a global scale."