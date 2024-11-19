Barrier experiment spurs hope for seagrass recovery in Trang

State agencies and locals in Trang’s Sikao district are intensifying efforts to restore seagrass beds and address food shortages among the dugongs in the area.

On Monday, a team studied the seagrass beds in the Ban Laem Sai community to evaluate the effectiveness of a barrier set up to prevent invasion from other animals. This has proved successful because the seagrass inside the barrier has grown more than a metre high over the past five months.

Though animals consumed seagrass outside the barrier, the roots remained intact, offering potential for expansion.