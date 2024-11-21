Thailand aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions ahead of schedule

Phirun Saiyasitpanich, director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, told Krungthep Turakij on Thursday that Thailand aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30-40% within 2030.
Thailand is monitoring the greenhouse gas reduction process in several industries, he said, adding that Thai industries emitted 65 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2022 in line with the country’s goal.
The Thai government has received US$7 million (242.68 million baht) financial support from the Green Climate Fund annually, including funds for preparation and working projects against climate change.
This fund could be allocated for eight to nine projects, while it can boost the potential of relevant agencies and support study on the Climate Change Act.
Phirun pointed out that the allocation of financial support for developing countries will be changed to once every four years, starting from next year.
Thailand should manage a $4 million (138.73 million baht) climate change adaptation budget carefully next year, he said, adding that the country would spend around $700,000 (24.26 million baht) for addressing flood and drought.
Discussions on the Green Climate Fund for developing countries are currently underway, involving fundraising of $100 billion to $2 trillion by developed countries from 2025 to 2030.
This fund would support Thailand on its Nationally Determined Contributions, Phirun said, adding that the country should determine its goal clearly in order to receive financial support from abroad.
He confirmed that Thailand has set up goals on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, which could help the country achieve net-zero carbon emissions earlier than scheduled.