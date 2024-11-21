Thailand aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions ahead of schedule

The Thai government has received US$7 million (242.68 million baht) financial support from the Green Climate Fund annually, including funds for preparation and working projects against climate change.

This fund could be allocated for eight to nine projects, while it can boost the potential of relevant agencies and support study on the Climate Change Act.

Phirun pointed out that the allocation of financial support for developing countries will be changed to once every four years, starting from next year.

Thailand should manage a $4 million (138.73 million baht) climate change adaptation budget carefully next year, he said, adding that the country would spend around $700,000 (24.26 million baht) for addressing flood and drought.