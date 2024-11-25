Schools must address diversity: expert says

Diversity should be addressed in schools to ensure students’ academic and social skill development outcomes, renowned belonging and intercultural strategist Dr Derrick Gay told participants of an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the International School Association of Thailand on Saturday.

Though diversity is a good thing to ensure equity, inclusion and belonging in society, he noted that many of us are confused about what diversity really means and interpret it in different ways.

“In many schools, people believe that diversity is only about LGBTQ+ and don’t think about all the other backgrounds,” Gay said.

Diversity among students also means physical appearance, academic ability, hobbies and ways of thinking. In addition, international schools have diversity in terms of nationality, language, culture and geopolitical situations.