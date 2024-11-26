Empowering young voices on the global stage for environmental action

Thanh explained that SEEDS stands for:

● S - Save resources like food, water, and electricity by turning off the lights and air conditioning when you leave a room, etc.

● E - Earth by thinking about the Earth with every step that you take. Reuse, reduce, recycle, and plant trees to prevent climate change by converting Carbon dioxide into Oxygen.

● E - Encourage others to join the cause. For example, tell your friends and family about this cause and encourage them to take action.

● D - Don’t Wait to take immediate action. Act fast, act now, and act together.

● S - Sustainability through eco-friendly energy and waste management such as selecting an alternative to burning fossil fuels to create energy, using eco-friendly technology, and separating and recycling waste.

“Planting small seeds of change today can grow into a tree that protects our planet, its branches acting as a path that leads us to a better world tomorrow,” Thanh concluded.

Thanh Theerapasiri, a 51Talk representative from Thailand, delivered a speech on the COP29 stage

Beyond the main stage, Thanh further shared his environmental perspective at the Thailand Pavilion, hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, under the topic “Youth Leadership in Climate Action.”

Since 2019, 51Talk has empowered youth to participate in global forums like the UN stage, showcasing their communication skills and passion for meaningful change.

With the talented and endeavouring skills of 51Talk students, they have consistently impressed the COP29’s attendees with their fluency, confidence, and critical thinking.

This year’s representatives demonstrated a profound understanding of environmental issues, inspiring hope for a more sustainable future.

The five students from 51Talk participated in the COP29 educational excursions

As part of its commitment to raising environmental awareness, 51Talk also launched the “Our planet, Our responsibility. We speak for the world!” project, featuring engaging activities that highlight the importance of climate action. The project was supported by judges like Kanokporn Simapichet from the 2madames channel, who attended COP29 with her family to take part in these youth activities.

51Talk continues to inspire kids to practice English for everyday communications and develop skills that connect them to the world. The company personalized courses to ensure the enhancement of English skills for each student, as demonstrated by the impressive speeches delivered on the UN stage.



Emily Li, General Manager of 51Talk Thailand, stated, “At 51Talk, we believe that learning goes beyond classrooms. It’s about providing students with opportunities to grow, explore their potential, and gain experience. We are deeply grateful to all parents who support their kids’ participation in the 51Talk learning program and competitions like this, where students can build confidence, enhance their skills, and take part in incredible opportunities like speaking at COP 29. Environmental issues are shared responsibility and key concern for the future of humanity. Whether our students are presenting on the Thailand stage or the COP29 stage, they are gaining valuable experiences and developing important skills, including critical thinking, logical reasoning, and English communication. At 51Talk, we are proud to empower young learners to use their voices and make a meaningful impact on the world.”